Stylight Is hiring A Business Development Manager In Philadelphia

Stylight is looking for a Business Development Manager US/CA with 1-2 years of sales experience in the Digital, E-commerce, or Affiliate Marketing industries to start as soon as possible.

Stylight is looking for a Business Development Manager US/CA with 1-2 years of sales experience in the Digital, E-commerce, or Affiliate Marketing industries to start as soon as possible. Join our team in Philadelphia working with the top brands in Fashion, Home, and Beauty!

Your Key Responsibilities



● Sign and launch exciting new affiliate partnerships with brands and retailers in the US and Canada in the Fashion, Home and Beauty industries.

● Generate new business partners and relationships through networking, company lead generation, and cold calling.

● Build, manage, and grow your own portfolio of key accounts while consistently hitting your sales targets.

● Analyze our competitors, research networking events, and reflect on new initiatives and processes with the rest of the team.

● Manage the performance optimization of your own portfolio of key accounts: monitor all relevant KPIs on a daily basis, make decisions accordingly, and get a deep insight into shop performance and company performance.

Background Of Successful Applicants



● 1-2 years experience in Sales and/or Account Management. A focus on Fashion/Home/Beauty is preferred.

● Strong written and oral communication, negotiation, and organization skills.

● Goal-oriented, driven, proactive, and persistent; motivated to do what needs to be done to hit your goals.

● Experience in reporting & analytics, CRM, and navigating internal/external dashboards.

● Fluent in English. Any other language is a plus.

● Degree in Business Administration, Communications, PR, or similar.

The Business Development Team



● We are responsible for Stylight´s successful growth and expansion on a B2B level in numerous countries.

● We are the team that builds Stylight´s business by bringing in new partnerships and managing relationships with our current partner shops.

● Our team monitors relevant KPIs to get a deep understanding into Stylight’s performance both on a country-level and as a whole.

● We are a multinational and motivated team who are always eager to learn and improve.

Why join Stylight?



● With more than 120m unique yearly users in 16 countries and 1,500+ partner shops, we are the largest lead generation aggregator within the fashion, home, and beauty space.

● With our headquarters in Munich, Germany and an office in Philadelphia, PA, Stylight has an open environment of cross-departmental communication with motivated, supportive, and fun team members.

● The contributions of each team member is crucial to the success of Stylight, and we are always open to new solutions and improvements.

● Personal Development and constant growth is key. That's why a personal development budget is given to you to use throughout the year. Regular “Innovation Days” help to share knowledge throughout the company.

● Want to know more? Check out: about.stylight.com and blog.stylight.com.

Up for the challenge?



If you want to work in a fun, exciting, challenging and dedicated environment, then don't hesitate and apply today via about.stylight.com/jobs. We're looking forward to reading your complete application (cover letter, CV, references and certificates)! Your contact: Carina Meyer.