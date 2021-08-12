Sponsored Story
Stylist Elizabeth Sulcer Is Seeking Interns To Start Immediately In New York, NY

Stylist Elizabeth Sulcer is seeking full-time and/or part-time interns to start immediately.
Stylist Elizabeth Sulcer is seeking full-time and/or part-time interns to start immediately. Elizabeth regularly styles celebrity clients as Gigi Hadid , Candice Swanepoel and Elsa Hosk as well as advertising campaigns for Maybelline and Victoria's Secret. This is an incredibly hands-on, fast-paced internship. It requires an individual who is responsible, detail-oriented, hardworking, and has a broad knowledge of the fashion industry.

Requirements:

-MUST live in New York
-MUST be able to start immediately
-Detail-oriented, hardworking, organized
-Professional, responsible, and reliable
-Passionate about the fashion industry

Responsibilities:

-Sample trafficking
-Research
-Help with call-ins and follow through on sample requests for big fashion stories
-Assisting on shoots
-Help keep studio organized/clean

This internship is unpaid.

To Apply: Please send your resume to elizabethsulcerstudiointern@gmail.com, subject line Internship.

