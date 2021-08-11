Must Read: The Impact of Sustainability on Fashion PR, Saks Fifth Avenue Owner Partners With WeWork

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

How sustainability is changing fashion PR

As consumer knowledge and demand for sustainable fashion soars, there is a "growing market for communications agencies that can help brands credibly navigate a technical and confusing landscape, provide expertise on how to set and meet sustainability targets, and offer advice on how to translate those efforts into messaging that will resonate," writes Whitney Bauck for Business of Fashion. Bauck interviews PR professionals about the shifting landscape, marketing with meaning and how brands can build a responsible business. {Business of Fashion}

Saks Fifth Avenue owner partners with WeWork on co-working spaces

Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co. is partnering with WeWork to convert parts of its former stores into co-working spaces, reports Konrad Putzier for The Wall Street Journal. "The new venture, dubbed SaksWorks, calls for WeWork to run and staff co-working spaces in buildings that are owned by Hudson's Bay," writes Putzier. "Hudson’s Bay is hoping to profit from the rise of remote work, which most polls show many Americans want to continue doing at least part time." {The Wall Street Journal}

Live Tinted founder Deepica Mutyala on tokenism in beauty investment

Beauty Independent's Taylor Bryant interviewed Live Tinted founder Deepica Mutyala about her journey in beauty entrepreneurship, specifically delving into her experiences with investors as a woman of color. "I realize there's still so much education to be done around investing in women of color, and there's such tokenism involved," Mutyala says. "If a fund has already invested in a woman of color, they feel like they've checked off that box in their portfolio, and they can't understand the scope of going wider than that one person. [That's] my personal experience." {Beauty Independent}

