Talent Suede is hiring a Buyer, Home Decor & Textiles in Los Angeles, CA

Buyer, Home - Décor & Textiles

An enthusiastic Buyer is needed for an elevated lifestyle brand to select beautiful home décor, bedding, textiles and fine goods. Using a collaborative and creative lens, the Buyer, Home will spot trends and select product to elevate the brand while adding artisanal, unique and quality products to the assortments. This is a great opportunity for a hands-on product person who wants to be at the pulse of an established, successful and growing brand, while progressing in their career. Location is onsite, western region corporate office.

What You’ll Be Doing



• Connect a range of products through story-telling by purchasing artisanal items, fine linens & lifestyle textiles, candles, seasonal & exclusive pieces, ottomans, baskets, pottery, etc.

• Build relationships; collaborate and communicate with Merchandising, Marketing, e-Commerce & Retail partners, Sales and other internal teams.

• Deliver reports and implement business plans that ensure product performance, sales, healthy margins and profitability.

• Gather data; participate in post-mortem meetings to review sales information. Leverage learned data to improve home performance across all channels.

• Plan, schedule, and participate in buying trips, store visits, trunk shows and select tradeshows.

• Follow and spot home, sustainable & lifestyle trends and identify a mix of unique pieces that align with the brand for e-commerce and retail consumers.

• Adhere to merchandising guidelines and defined assortment plans while keeping with calendar timelines.

• Review and validate item copy blocks and artist stories in a timely manner.

• Competitively maintain or improve the overall return rate. Act as a customer advocate for product quality.

• Negotiate, maintain relationships, and resolve issues with domestic and overseas vendors.

• Ability to locate product from internal departments, local retail stores, warehouse or office, if needed for style presentations, etc.

• Understand and capitalize on customer wants and needs to identify opportunities.

• Assist in developing Concept Boards and participate in the creative process to steer brand aesthetic.

• Report directly to the Senior Director of Design & Product Development, Home. Contribute to special projects, if needed.

Success Skills



• Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Merchandising, Design, Textiles, Product Development, Marketing, Business or related field.

• Minimum of 3-4 years of Buyer experience. Preferred relative experience; merchant, or specialty purchasing, corporate retail or omni buyer, product brand manager.

• Proficient in MS Word and Excel; ability to create and analyze reports and margins

• Must have previous category experience in home décor and/or furnishings, or textiles.

• Should have experience with vendor relations. Global sourcing experience is a bonus.

• Excellent communication skills. Ability to drive your point-of-view while collaborating with others.

• Design background or Merchandising (Home) or Product Development is a plus, but none are required.

• Ability to travel to stores, local warehouse, offices, artisan fairs, tradeshows and events

• Interview process - candidates may be asked to create a mini home concept board or create a home assortment document

TO APPLY: If this sounds like a match, we encourage you to apply! Submit resume via email connect@talentsuede.com use the subject line “Buyer, Home Décor & Textiles”

Talent Suede offers career opportunities for well-known apparel brands on the west and east coasts. We are committed to diversity and equal opportunities in the work place. We have ongoing practices that prohibit applicant discrimination against any individual due to race, color, religion, age gender, national origin, marital status, disability, sexual orientation or any other characteristic protected by state or federal laws. For more opportunities we offer, please see https://www.talentsuede.com.