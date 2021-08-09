Publish date:

Target Announces Fall Slate of Designer Collaborations: Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan

There are more than 180 items — most priced under $50.
TargetxFallDesignerCollection

Target is following up its much-talked-about spring dress collaboration with Christopher John Rogers, Rixo and Alexis with an equally impressive (and buzzy) slate of designers for fall.

On Monday, the retailer announced it had tapped Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan for its Fall Designer Collection, which will feature more than 180 items spanning ready-to-wear and accessories, with most products priced under $50. The capsules will be available for a limited time only beginning in September, with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

"For the past 20 years, our guests have continued to express excitement when we introduce them to new and emerging designers from across the globe, all at an incredible value," Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target, said in a statement. "This fall, we're building upon that legacy and bringing together four dynamic and highly regarded designers to introduce a collection of inclusive, on-trend and timeless fashion staples to re-energize guests' wardrobes for the season."

As far as what shoppers can expect from Target x Rachel Comey, x Victor Glemaud, x Sandy Liang and x Nili Lotan, the big-box store promises to tap into what each designer is best known for — "unexpected fabrics and elements of surprise" for Comey, "multi-colored stripes and color blocking" for Glemaud, "sweet-meets-sporty designs" for Liang and "looks inspired by European simplicity met with ‘70s Americana" for Lotan.

Get a sneak peek of Target's Fall Designer Collection in the gallery below.

TargetxFallDesignerCollection_VictorGlemaud
TargetxFallDesignerCollection_NiliLotan
TargetxFallDesignerCollection_RachelComey
