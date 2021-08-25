- Publish date:
The A List Is Hiring Multiple Fashion & Entertainment Marketing Roles In Beverly Hills, CA
Founded in 2001, The A List is an Entertainment, Fashion & Lifestyle Marketing Agency in the heart of Beverly Hills.
The A List is a full service, influencer and experiential global marketing firm, creating live and digital experiences, innovative strategies and campaigns for fashion and lifestyle brands.
Senior Showroom Account Manager (Talent)
- This role is responsible for managing multiple accounts and building relationships with talent & celebrity stylists on behalf of our brands.
- Full Job Description HERE
Senior Showroom Account Manager (Digital/Influencer)
- The A List is seeking a highly effective, collaborative and friendly Digital Account Manager. This is a great opportunity to join a fast-growing team and make a positive impact within the company. The role is responsible for managing multiple accounts and building relationships with digital influencers and the brands at The A List in creative ways The person should be an experienced thought leader in the digital space and be able to work across many categories including but not limited to fashion, beauty, tech, health and wellness areas.
- Full Job Description HERE
Showroom Account Manager (Talent)
- The A List is seeking a highly effective, collaborative and friendly Digital Account Manager. This is a great opportunity to join a fast-growing team and make a positive impact within the company. The role is responsible for managing multiple accounts and building relationships with digital influencers and the brands at The A List in creative ways.
- Full Job Description HERE
Showroom Assistant (Talent)
- This role will assist in the showroom with appointments, build relationships with clients and talent, and provide support as needed.
- Full Job Description HERE
Brand Partnership Manager
- The role is responsible for managing multiple accounts and building relationships with digital influencers and the brands at The A List in creative ways. The person should be an experienced thought leader in the digital space and be able to work across many categories including but not limited to fashion, beauty, tech, health and wellness areas.
- Full Job Description HERE
Executive Assistant
- The A List seeks an enthusiastic executive assistant to a managing Partner on the Brand Partnerships team. Responsibilities include heavy scheduling and calendar management, providing administrative and client support, assistant in digital/social media campaigns, managing schedule.
- Full Job Description HERE