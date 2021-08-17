- Publish date:
The Frankie Shop Is Hiring An Assistant Store Manager For NYC Boutique
The Frankie Shop has been touted as the go-to place for unfussy, minimal, wallet-conscious styles. Our boutiques and website are celebrated for minimalist, trend-leaning wardrobe staples, as well as offerings from independent designers from all over the world.
Check our instagram @thefrankieshop.com or our website www.thefrankieshop.com to find out more.
We are currently seeking an Assistant Store Manager for our NYC Boutique.
You are an experienced professional with a strong work ethic who knows how to shine in a fast paced work environment in our small boutique setting.
The responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Assist with overseeing day-to-day retail store operations according to Company Standards
- Must have ability to perform in a fast-paced, high volume retail environment
- Assist customers with all needs regarding sales and customer service
- Perform opening and closing routines
- Help with merchandising of the store floor and window displays
- Assist with store replenishment and product intake
- Proficiency with Shopify POS System preferred
- Assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the store
- Help with overseeing of part-time sales associates
- Assist with training of new sales staff
- Must commit to a full-time schedule including weekend availability
- Must have retail management experience
- Salary commensurate with experience
Send Resume and Cover Letter to nystore@thefrankieshop.com, subject line Assistant Store Manager.