The Frankie Shop Is Hiring An Assistant Store Manager For NYC Boutique

The Frankie Shop has been touted as the go-to place for unfussy, minimal, wallet-conscious styles. Our boutiques and website are celebrated for minimalist, trend-leaning wardrobe staples, as well as offerings from independent designers from all over the world.

Check our instagram @thefrankieshop.com or our website www.thefrankieshop.com to find out more.

We are currently seeking an Assistant Store Manager for our NYC Boutique.

You are an experienced professional with a strong work ethic who knows how to shine in a fast paced work environment in our small boutique setting.

The responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Assist with overseeing day-to-day retail store operations according to Company Standards

Must have ability to perform in a fast-paced, high volume retail environment

Assist customers with all needs regarding sales and customer service

Perform opening and closing routines

Help with merchandising of the store floor and window displays

Assist with store replenishment and product intake

Proficiency with Shopify POS System preferred

Assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the store

Help with overseeing of part-time sales associates

Assist with training of new sales staff

Must commit to a full-time schedule including weekend availability

Must have retail management experience

Salary commensurate with experience

Send Resume and Cover Letter to nystore@thefrankieshop.com, subject line Assistant Store Manager.