The Frankie Shop Is Hiring An Assistant Store Manager For NYC Boutique

The Frankie Shop has been touted as the go-to place for unfussy, minimal, wallet-conscious styles.
The Frankie Shop has been touted as the go-to place for unfussy, minimal, wallet-conscious styles. Our boutiques and website are celebrated for minimalist, trend-leaning wardrobe staples, as well as offerings from independent designers from all over the world.

Check our instagram @thefrankieshop.com or our website www.thefrankieshop.com to find out more.

We are currently seeking an Assistant Store Manager for our NYC Boutique.

You are an experienced professional with a strong work ethic who knows how to shine in a fast paced work environment in our small boutique setting.

The responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Assist with overseeing day-to-day retail store operations according to Company Standards
  • Must have ability to perform in a fast-paced, high volume retail environment
  • Assist customers with all needs regarding sales and customer service
  • Perform opening and closing routines
  • Help with merchandising of the store floor and window displays
  • Assist with store replenishment and product intake
  • Proficiency with Shopify POS System preferred
  • Assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the store
  • Help with overseeing of part-time sales associates
  • Assist with training of new sales staff
  • Must commit to a full-time schedule including weekend availability
  • Must have retail management experience
  • Salary commensurate with experience

Send Resume and Cover Letter to nystore@thefrankieshop.com, subject line Assistant Store Manager.

