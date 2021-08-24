August 24, 2021
THE HINTON GROUP IS SEEKING FASHION PR INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY (IN PERSON & REMOTE)

Seeking a passionate and responsible intern who can commit 3-5 days a week beginning ASAP.
The Hinton Group is a full-service marketing and communications agency that collaborates with brands to shape culture through imaginative partnerships, strategic creativity, and innovative ideas.

We are seeking interns who can commit 3-5 days a week beginning ASAP. Applicants must be vaccinated and able to receive college credit as this is an unpaid internship.

Interns must have a laptop with WIFI access to work from home or in the NYC office.

This is an excellent opportunity to gain hands on experience in fashion and entertainment PR work.

Some responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • On site event support during NYFW
  • Press, social and VIP monitoring, clippings and reports
  • Sample organization, inventory support
  • Sample trafficking, occasional local pick-ups and drop offs
  • Compiling relevant fashion news for team newsletters
  • Support with gifting programs
  • Research projects
  • Experience with press clippings, samples, PowerPoint, Photoshop and Google Drive are a plus! Candidates must have excellent multitasking skills, pay close attention to detail while completing tasks in a timely manner, be proficient in excel, and above all, have a strong desire for gaining experience in the industry. Attention to detail, good administrative, analytical, problem solving, oral/written communication skills are required

COVID-19 considerations:
Vaccinations and mask wearing required. Some in person office work is needed.

To Apply: Please send your resume, availability, and a few sentences about why you want to work for The Hinton Group to ashlyn@thehintongroup.co, subject line Fall Fashion PR Internship Application.

