Must Read: a First Look at the Costume Institute's 2021 Exhibition; Chanel to Present Cruise in Dubai

Anna Wintour and Andrew Bolton in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

A first look at the Costume Institute's upcoming "In America: a Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition

Vogue has finally lifted the curtain on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's upcoming "In America: a Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition. Janelle Okwodu takes us inside on a written tour, aided by visuals shot by Stefan Ruiz, of what's described as "the most ambitious exhibition to date." In the piece, curator Andrew Bolton explains the themes explored throughout, such as the notion of acceptance and belonging. {Vogue}

Chanel to present Cruise 2021 in Dubai

Chanel announced it's taking its already-unveiled Cruise 2021 collection on the road: The French fashion house will present the line in Dubai on Nov. 2. This is the second time that Chanel has held a runway show in the United Arab Emirates, having made its Dubai debut in May 2014. {Fashionista inbox}



Fashion industry takeaways from the UN Climate Report

Business of Fashion's Rachel Deeley dissected the U.N.'s terrifying climate report to spotlight fashion's role in it, focusing mainly on how the industry can move forward in the least destructive way possible and noting that "tackling the industry's impact will require billions of dollars," as well as new technologies: "The good news is there's a growing roster of promising solutions that range from regenerative models for farming to recycling innovations and biomaterials. Rental and resale, which hold out the prospect of an industry less focused on constant newness to drive growth, are also gaining traction. But companies need to start to commit beyond pilot projects and capsule collections and work with others both within and outside the industry to build markets and infrastructure that will support transformational change." {Business of Fashion}

Ganni is going global

WWD's Natalie Theodosi caught up with Ganni's chief executive officer Andrea Baldo to discuss the Danish label's global expansion. With the U.S. now being its most important market, the brand is focused on offering more localized services, hence its latest store opening in Williamsburg. Ganni also has outposts in Paris and Amsterdam in the works and is setting its sights on China next. {WWD}

