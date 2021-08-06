The Wall Group / Endeavor Is Hiring Manager Assistants In New York And Los Angeles

The Wall Group is a fully integrated agency that focuses on providing its talent with the most effective and well-executed representation.

The Wall Group is a fully integrated agency that focuses on providing its talent with the most effective and well-executed representation. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, and London, the agency has grown to represent fashion stylists, hair stylists, makeup artists, expert influencers, production designers and motion DPs. From editorial, advertising or commercial bookings to long-term contractual engagements in the fashion, entertainment or endorsement arena, our artists benefit from unrivaled professionalism and contacts with both high fashion and celebrity clientele.

Job Description:

The ideal candidate must have the ability work in a fast paced work environment. The right person will be able to make key decisions while using sound judgment. Excellent communication and technical skills are a must. Previous assistant experience required, agency experience a plus.

General Responsibilities:

General administrative support

Daily communication with artists

Oversee artists bookings

Create estimates / deal memos

Update options in artist calendars

Travel coordination

Accounting management (billing and wrapping jobs)

Managing artist and assistant schedule during show season

Client facing – field incoming calls and requests appropriately

Maintain executive's calendar

Interact with staff (at all levels) in a fast-paced environment, sometimes under pressure, remaining flexible, proactive, resourceful, efficient, as well as a high level of professionalism and confidentiality

Organize, maintain, and update electronic databases and paper files

Also calls for flexibility with work hours

Essential Qualifications:

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Strong attention to detail

Comfortable communicating across levels, in a friendly, efficient and professional manner

Outstanding organizational skills and the ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple projects simultaneously

Ability to handle confidential information with discretion

Should be experienced meeting the needs of a high level Executive

Ability to stay one step ahead in this fast-moving environment

Ability to prioritize and meet tight deadlines while demonstrating poise, resourcefulness and the highest level of professionalism

A demonstrated interest in fashion, beauty, media, and/or entertainment preferred

