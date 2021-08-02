Must Read: The Weeknd Covers 'GQ''s First-Ever Global Edition, Demna Gvasalia Named Creative Director for Kanye West's Donda Release

The Weeknd on the September 2021 cover of "GQ." Photo: Daniel Jackson for "GQ"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

The Weeknd covers GQ's first-ever global edition

The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, is GQ's first-ever global cover star. Daniel Jackson shot the artist, who donned a Ralph Lauren turtleneck and suit, for the front of GQ's September 2021 issue. In the accompanying profile, The Weeknd opened up to Special Projects Editor Mark Anthony Green about his upcoming album, the Grammys and how he separates Abel from his public persona. {GQ}

Demna Gvasalia named creative director for Kanye West's Donda release

Balenciaga Artistic Director Demna Gvasalia is taking a quick break from making couture denim to help his friend Kanye West with the release event for his new album, "Donda." According to WWD, Gvasalia will oversee visuals and other creative elements for the event, scheduled for Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.{WWD}

Square to buy Afterpay

Square announced plans to acquire Afterpay with a $29 billion, all-stock deal on Sunday evening. "Square and Afterpay have a shared purpose," said Square's CEO Jack Dorsey in a statement obtained by CNBC. "We built our business to make the financial system more fair, accessible and inclusive, and Afterpay has built a trusted brand aligned with those principles." The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. {CNBC}

How the Brazilian butt lift went mainstream

More and more young people are flocking to Miami or outside the U.S. to get a Brazilian butt lift. Rebecca Jennings dives deep into the dangerous plastic surgery trend for Vox, writing that not only is it now the fastest-growing cosmetic procedure in the world, but it also has a staggering death rate. {Vox}

Homepage photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

