THORSUN Is Seeking Fall '21 Product Development, E-Commerce Operations and Journalist Interns In New York, NY

THORSUN is a men's and women's resort wear and lifestyle brand with the discerning and spontaneous modern traveler in mind.

Photo courtesy of Thorsun

Thorsun is looking for Fall '21 product development, ecommerce operations and journalism interns to work in a unique role reporting directly to the brand’s founder. We are a start-up brand made in New York, so the position will have the opportunity to see and affect all aspects of how the business functions and grows. This position will provide the opportunity to contribute to the development and operation of our resortwear line along with our new lifestyle and travel online magazine.

Current stockists include: Bergdorf Goodman, Mr. Porter, Matches Fashion, The Webster Miami and many other domestic and international doors.

Core Qualities Required:

Must be a current student, preferably in the later years of your degree.

Detail oriented and highly organized

Excellent written and oral communication skills

The ability to work independently in order to meet deadlines

Knowledge of Microsoft Office

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (Product dev. & Ecommerce Operations)

Responsibilities

Work will include but not be limited to:

Product Development

Knowledge of the product development and production process

Strong interest in fashion and art

Work directly with the founder from concept ideation to final product

Assist with pattern making, CAD, sketches and tech packs

Manage sourcing and sample tracking

Communicate with sample rooms and factories

Journalism Intern

Writing/researching 2-3 articles a week on a variety of topics from travel, entertainment & lifestyle

Regularly pitch ideas for new articles

Brainstorm concepts for viral content

Experience writing for digital, print or social platforms

Exceptional skills in writing and packaging stories with a tone that’s friendly and conversational, yet informational.

Ecommerce Operations

Familiarity with Shopify platforms

Liaising between the founder and retail account contacts

Manage stock and sample product inventory

Perform competitive market research

Drive traffic via Google Ads words, Instagram/Facebook Ads

An interest in and knowledge of marketing and social media practices

Assist with public relations appointments and interviews

Support influencer gifting activities

To Apply: Please send your resume to Info@thorsun.com.