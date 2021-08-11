Sponsored Story
TOIT VOLANT SITE-WIDE ARCHIVE SALE, August 12th - 16th

Don't miss sustainable brand Toit Volant's Archive Sale starting 8/12. Get up to 50% off and first-time clients will receive an additional 20% off welcome code.
Based in Los Angeles, designer Alnea Farahbella and husband Arno launched their first mini collection in January of 2017 using fabrics Alnea had collected around Asia. French for "Flying Roof," Toit Volant represents Alnea's experiences and travels after graduating college and has come to serve as a platform for a visual manifestation of the contemporary woman that relates to unconventional beauty and lifestyle.

The duo's brand and designs commit to responsible, sustainable, ethical practices. They believe that every woman is beautiful and significant in this world. Toit Volant's oversize signature silhouettes exude the demands placed on all women today and their designs create a vision of the worlds, universes, lives, created for women everywhere.

Sale details: The sale starts on Thursday, August 12th at 00:01AM to Monday, August 16th at 11:59PM. The entire site will be on sale ranging from 15% to 50% off. All new arrivals and best sellers will be -15% and first-time clients will also receive a -20% welcome code. 

