Must Read: Tommy Hilfiger Collaborates With Romeo Hunte, Why the Crocs Craze May Be Here to Stay

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Tommy Hilfiger collaborates with Romeo Hunte for Fall 2021

On Thursday, Tommy Hilfiger released the latest installment of its collaboration with designer (and Mr. Hilfiger mentee) Romeo Hunte, which sees Hunte revisiting, reimagining and remixing pieces from the Tommy Hilfiger archives. "Reinvention is a fundamental part of my design DNA, so pushing the boundaries of the brand's archives has been an incredibly creative and meaningful experience," Hunte said, in a statement. "We also wanted to take this concept further, challenging the status quo from the design process to the campaign and the crew to re-imagine and redefine the future. I'm really proud of what we've achieved and hope to inspire the next generation of talent to dream big." TommyXRomeo's Fall 2021 capsule will be available at tommy.com and romeohunte.com, as well as Selfridges, starting August 12. See the full collection in the gallery, below.

Why the Crocs craze may be here to stay

Business of Fashion's Chavie Lieber reports on Crocs' shifting image, especially among the fashion set, and the turnaround strategy that got it there, as well as why the current obsession around the divisive shoe might not be fleeting. {Business of Fashion}

