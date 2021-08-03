Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tracee Ellis Ross in an Emerald Green Dress

Photo: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

We here at Fashionista have made no secret about our love for Tracee Ellis Ross. The fact of the matter is, there are few celebrities who are as exciting to watch on the red carpet as she is, thanks in no small part to her own interest in fashion and her willingness to take risks. Ross can do directional haute couture just as easily as she can classic beauty.

This look, from the 2006 G.O.O.D. Music Grammy After Party hosted by Kanye West, is more in the realm of the latter: Ross wore a form-fitting dress in the most gorgeous shade of emerald green, a color that really suits her — not that there are many colors which don't suit her, frankly. Considering the bust is a giant rosette, it doesn't need the ruffle at the bottom, but the detail draws the eye down to a fun styling choice: snakeskin pumps, which both pop against and play nicely with the green of the dress.

Add in a thick kohl rim around the eyes and black nail polish, and Ross has a look that says, "I'm music royalty." I'd be willing to bet Ross would wear a cool snakeskin print shoe to contrast her looks today, too, which is why I'm shopping for a pair of my own.

