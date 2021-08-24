August 24, 2021
UNIQLO Is Celebrating It's 15th Anniversary In SoHo Flagship, Thursday - August 26

Uniqlo will be running an all-day contest in-store from 11AM-8PM; customers visiting the SoHo flagship can show the Uniqlo app on their phone to be entered to win one of several prizes. Uniqlo will serve small bites from each of the Soho small businesses participating in the raffle prize pack from Noon-4PM, Aug 26 - 30.
Uniqlo is celebrating its 15th Anniversary in the U.S. with a massive revamp of its SoHo flagship – the store that started it all – at 546 Broadway. Uniqlo’s roots run deep within the SoHo community and there is no better way to celebrate 15 years than to support the neighborhood itself.

To kick off the official celebration this Thursday, August 26, Uniqlo will be running an all-day contest in-store from 11AM-8PM; customers visiting the SoHo flagship can show the Uniqlo app on their phone to be entered to win one of several prizes, including:

  • A SoHo Small Business prize pack containing gift cards to Uniqlo SoHo’s iconic neighboring businesses, including Balthazar, Prince Street Pizza, Little Cupcake Bakeshop, Olive’s, and more (a $250 value)
  • A custom portrait drawn by illustrator (and Tik Tok star) Devon Rodriguez
  • A rare set of five signed baseball cards from New York Nico’s collaboration with Topps’s Project 70 series
  • A Roger Federer autographed logo cap
  • A Roger Federer autographed gamewear jersey

From Noon-4PM the same day, Uniqlo will serve everyone’s favorite, Prince Street Pizza, while model & DJ Mona Matsuoka plays music. There may also be some surprise appearances from iconic SoHo personalities! Lastly, the first 100 customers who purchase a GO ROGER t-shirt at Uniqlo SoHo will receive one special postcard with Roger Federer’s autograph.

Each day following, from Friday, 8/27-Monday 8/30, Noon-4PM, Uniqlo will serve small bites from each of the Soho small businesses participating in the raffle prize pack (including Balthazar, Little Cupcake Bakeshop, The Smile, and more) to further celebrate Uniqlo’s Spirit of Soho campaign, shot by Ryan Mcginley and featuring people like Futura, Jeffrey Deitch, Nicola Vassell and more.

