UNIQLO Is Celebrating It's 15th Anniversary In SoHo Flagship, Thursday - August 26

Image: UNIQLO

Uniqlo is celebrating its 15th Anniversary in the U.S. with a massive revamp of its SoHo flagship – the store that started it all – at 546 Broadway. Uniqlo’s roots run deep within the SoHo community and there is no better way to celebrate 15 years than to support the neighborhood itself.

To kick off the official celebration this Thursday, August 26, Uniqlo will be running an all-day contest in-store from 11AM-8PM; customers visiting the SoHo flagship can show the Uniqlo app on their phone to be entered to win one of several prizes, including:

A SoHo Small Business prize pack containing gift cards to Uniqlo SoHo’s iconic neighboring businesses, including Balthazar, Prince Street Pizza, Little Cupcake Bakeshop, Olive’s, and more (a $250 value)

A custom portrait drawn by illustrator (and Tik Tok star) Devon Rodriguez

A rare set of five signed baseball cards from New York Nico’s collaboration with Topps’s Project 70 series

A Roger Federer autographed logo cap

A Roger Federer autographed gamewear jersey