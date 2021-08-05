'Vogue' Celebrates American Fashion With Its Latest September Issue

The September 2021 cover of "Vogue." Photo: Ethan James Green for "Vogue."

Vogue's much-anticipated September 2021 issue sets the scene for the rebirth of fashion — and the upcoming Met Gala — by throwing an office dance party.

Ethan James Green captured eight models, who are described by the magazine as "distinctively transfixing," as they shimmy around the not-so-glamorous Condé Nast cubicles in the latest celebratory designer ensembles. The looks signify the sartorial return to sexy, with Kaia Gerber dressed in a tight Tom Ford mini dress and Lola Leon in a slinky, shimmery Michael Kors Collection look; Anok Yai's in a glamorous Ralph Lauren Collection gown, while Bella Hadid poses in a sequined Christopher John Rogers creation; Yumi Nu dons a crimson, body-skimming Mara Hoffman midi dress, Sherry Shi a buttery Proenza Schouler suit; Precious Lee in Carolina Herrera and Ariel Nicholson in Christopher John Rogers round out the group.

The September issue always sets the tone for the next year in fashion and culture, which is why the glossy's closely-watched Fall 2021 style pages are centered around the idea of new beginnings. Not only is it coming out as New York gears up for the first in-person fashion week in over a year, but it also marks the most extensive global content collaboration for Vogue since Condé Nast merged its international and U.S. branches and promoted Anna Wintour as its global head. Readers across the world will see a different model or celebrity on newsstands this month, but they will find many of the same images and profiles inside, including a feature spotlighting emerging designers and another on Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

All the Vogue editions share a common cover theme by featuring their own interpretation of a sunrise. British Vogue went with the literal approach of having Gemma Chan pose in a glittering Huishan Zhang dress as the sun rose over the Thames in London. American Vogue was more abstract, tying its spread to the upcoming Met Gala, which celebrates American fashion (hence the American designers featured on the cover).

Vogue's September 2021 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on Aug. 17. You can read the full cover story on Vogue.com.

Homepage photo: Imaxtree

