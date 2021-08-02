VOZ Is Hiring A Retail Operations Associate (Full-Time/Weekends), NYC

VOZ is a B-Corporation ethical fashion company whose mission is to protect the livelihoods, well-being, and cultural values of rural Indigenous women globally through fashion innovation.

VOZ is seeking a Retail and Operations Associate at our VOZ Sanctuary SoHo location who will be responsible for sales, shop operations, customer engagement, fulfillment. They will be passionate about our sustainable vision, values, and be able to independently manage the shop from open until close.

Customer Service

Achieve sales goals

Build personal relationships with customers to increase sales, retention, referrals, and store traffic through VIP service including but not limited to managing customer history input and follow up communication

Maintain a solid, organized client book that furthers your customer relationships and generates consistent, proactive sales volume, following the standards of our clienteling philosophy.

Coordinate and execute VIP sales appointments and follow up

Educate and communicate product knowledge professionally and effectively to all customers

Strong styling capabilities, being able to help every customer feel beautiful and find the best fitting products for their body type and style.

Maintain a professional appearance consistent with brand guidelines

Represent the values, vision, and people-first culture of our B-Corp mission

Plan strategic client events at the shop

Sales & Merchandising Maintenance

Achieve and share intimate knowledge of VOZ styles and inventory availability.

Maintain the utmost cleanliness and sanitation store standards while folding, sizing, steaming, and replenishing stock with minimal disruption to customer service

Take the lead in remerchandising visual displays and restocking inventory as needed

Consistently communicate with Operations Director and Founder + Creative Director regarding reporting and accurately managing inventory and floor maintenance needs

Preferred qualifications:

Luxury fashion retail experience and high-end customer service, working with customers in a positive, friendly, and equitable manner

Strong organization, styling, and analytical skills

Energized, motivated, positive-thinking

Problem Solving Attitude

Mac, Excel, Word, iPhone, and iPad proficient

Shopify inventory management experience

Fluency in English, including expertly written communication. Bilingual / Spanish a plus

Able to sit and stand during the day, lift up to 30 lbs, be stationed in the SoHo/Downtown location, and travel within NYC area if needed

Exceptional candidates will also have some of the following:

Familiarity with Latin American and Indigenous cultures

Knowledge and care for weaving, knitting, jewelry smithing and artisanship

Farfetch, Garmentory, or other wholesale platform experience

Dually based in Chile and NYC since 2013, VOZ is a B-Corporation ethical fashion company whose mission is to protect the livelihoods, well-being, and cultural values of rural Indigenous women globally through fashion innovation. Our unique collaborative design approach unites designers and artisans to create respectful, scalable products that honor their culture and skills. We pay living wages for every textile and sewn garment, and use sustainable fibers and processes.

This is a part-time position with the opportunity to grow with the company. We are offering a base salary and commission (DOE).

We are dedicated to providing a safe and equitable working environment to all people and value diversity at our company. We will not discriminate against any employee or job applicant because of their race, color, religion, national origin, marital or civil status, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity, or age.



Please email your resume and cover letter to careers@madebyvoz.com.