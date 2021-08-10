Non-Basic Wedding Guest Outfits You'll Want to Say Yes to
Publish date:

Non-Basic Wedding Guest Outfits You'll Want to Say Yes to

Whether you're attending an intimate farm wedding or a cocktail party in the city.
Author:

Photo: Courtesy of Markarian

Whether you're attending an intimate farm wedding or a cocktail party in the city.

We're all playing the wedding catch-up game this summer, with postponed nuptial-related events eating up all of our warm-weather weekends. And the post-vaccine wedding boom is causing some dressing conundrums. So, to make saying yes to the (guest) dress a little easier, we've put together four non-basic outfits that you can wear to a wedding or even to a night out at a museum, from a two-piece that leans into the-free spirited bridesmaid aesthetic that Mary-Kate Olsen famously championed back in 2017 to an exciting take on the sleeveless floral dresses. 

The Bridal Party to After Party Look 

wedding guest look 1.001
amina muaddi bag
cynthia rowley top
cynthia rowley skirt
8
Gallery
8 Images

The Black Tie Optional Look 

wedding guest look 2.001
mateo new york two
dion lee macrame blazer
large_anna-october-blue-waterlily-low-back-satin-midi-dress
7
Gallery
7 Images

The Countryside Cowgirl Look 

wedding look three .001

Recommended Articles

coco and breezy eyewear
markarian darcy floral embroidered corset dress
rachel comey boots
6
Gallery
6 Images

The Shake Your Foot Feathers Look 

wedding look 4.001
hillier bartley earrings
snow xue dress
hutch dress
7
Gallery
7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

clear-sandal-sale
Shopping

13 Clear Heels on Sale to Get Your Feet Ready for a Joyful Spring

Transparency in every step.

holida-party-outfits-2019
Shopping

6 Non-Basic Holiday Party Outfits That You'll Want to Re-Wear in 2020

From a versatile slip dress to a subtle shimmery sweater.

interior-main.001
Shopping

5 Non-Boring Outfits Inspired by Popular Home Decor Pieces

Let your interiors help you get dressed.

memorial-day-outfits-real
Shopping

5 Summery Memorial Day Outfits For All Your Social-Distanced Plans

Just because beach parties are off the table, doesn't mean you can't dress for one.