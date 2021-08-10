Non-Basic Wedding Guest Outfits You'll Want to Say Yes to

We're all playing the wedding catch-up game this summer, with postponed nuptial-related events eating up all of our warm-weather weekends. And the post-vaccine wedding boom is causing some dressing conundrums. So, to make saying yes to the (guest) dress a little easier, we've put together four non-basic outfits that you can wear to a wedding or even to a night out at a museum, from a two-piece that leans into the-free spirited bridesmaid aesthetic that Mary-Kate Olsen famously championed back in 2017 to an exciting take on the sleeveless floral dresses.

The Bridal Party to After Party Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

8 Gallery 8 Images

The Black Tie Optional Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

7 Gallery 7 Images

The Countryside Cowgirl Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

6 Gallery 6 Images

The Shake Your Foot Feathers Look

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

7 Gallery 7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.