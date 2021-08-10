- Publish date:
Non-Basic Wedding Guest Outfits You'll Want to Say Yes to
We're all playing the wedding catch-up game this summer, with postponed nuptial-related events eating up all of our warm-weather weekends. And the post-vaccine wedding boom is causing some dressing conundrums. So, to make saying yes to the (guest) dress a little easier, we've put together four non-basic outfits that you can wear to a wedding or even to a night out at a museum, from a two-piece that leans into the-free spirited bridesmaid aesthetic that Mary-Kate Olsen famously championed back in 2017 to an exciting take on the sleeveless floral dresses.
The Bridal Party to After Party Look
The Black Tie Optional Look
The Countryside Cowgirl Look
Recommended Articles
The Shake Your Foot Feathers Look
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.