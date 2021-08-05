Must Read: Who What Wear Launches DTC Clothing Line, Coach Commits to Supporting 5,000 Scholarships by 2025

Photo: Courtesy of Who What Wear

These are the stories making headline in fashion on Thursday.

Who What Wear's clothing brand goes DTC

When Who What Wear first launched its own clothing line in 2015, it was through an exclusive partnership with Target. Now, the company's taking the brand in-house and relaunching as Who What Wear Collection, a direct-to-consumer label with a focus on quality at an accessible price point, under the creative direction of WhoWhatWear.com Editor-in-Chief Kat Collings. The inaugural 27-piece line — priced between $55 and $250 and available in sizes XS to 1X — drops on August 5 at collection.whowhatwear.com. {Fashionista Inbox}

Coach commits to supporting 5,000 students through scholarships by 2025

As part of its global Dream It Real initiative, the Coach Foundation pledges to award 5,000 scholarships to students by 2025, the company announced, by partnering with nonprofits that work towards achieving equity through education, such as The Opportunity Network and Bottom Line in the U.S. "Realizing dreams is incredibly important to us at Coach, going back to our earliest days as a small, family-run workshop in New York City," Todd Kahn, CEO and brand president of Coach, said in a statement. Coach is commemorating this effort by donating 5% of sales in North America (up to $1 million) to the Dream It Real Fund and 5% of sales in the U.K. (up to $150,000) to the UK Youth charity from August 9 to August 16, which will be dubbed Dream Week. {Fashionista Inbox}

Fashionphile is entering brick-and-mortar retail with Neighborhood Goods

Fashionphile, the online-first (for now) luxury resale platform, is testing out physical retail with a little help from Neighborhood Goods. (Previously, it only had a showroom in Carlsbad, CA, at its headquarters.) The modern department store concept will host Fashionphile pop-ups at its locations in New York City's Chelsea Market, Austin's South Congress and Legacy West in Plano, Texas, featuring an edit of its designer handbags and accessories. {Fashionista Inbox}

Fanm Mon is collaborating with Something Navy

Fanm Mon is teaming up with Arielle Charnas' Something Navy on a limited-edition mommy-and-me collection, featuring its signature embroidered linen dresses for adults ($269) and children ($169). See the styles in the gallery, below. {Fashionista Inbox}

