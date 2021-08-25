Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zendaya Lighting Up the Empire State Building in Peter Do

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Zendaya and Law Roach know how to orchestrate a big fashion moment — and they've done so, time and time and time again. They can roll with the Valentinos and the Carolina Herreras, but they also make it a point to support and uplift emerging talent whenever they can, often playing a pivotal role in their trajectories by elevating their profiles early on. Such was the case with Peter Do, the LVMH Graduate Prize-winning designer and Céline alum who launched his namesake line for Spring 2019 and who the actor has worn a handful of times, most critically that summer of 2019, while promoting "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in New York.

Zendaya buttoned only the top of the shirt, so that the boxy shape opened up and showed a bit of skin above the high waist. The slick-looking fabric ties back to Do's inspiration that season: vintage car interiors.

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

This was one of two Peter Do looks she wore during the New York leg of the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" press tour: She and Roach picked a different pant set from the Fall 2019 collection — featuring a sheer sleeveless midi dress and trousers, both with car blueprints printed on them — to swing by "Good Morning America."

