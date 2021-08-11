ZOI Agency Is Hiring A Public Relations Coordinator In New York, NY

Our ideal candidate is someone with minimum 1-2 years PR experience who is passionate about pursuing a career in the fashion, design and beauty PR industry.

ZOÏ Agency, a boutique Public Relations agency, is seeking a Public Relations Coordinator for our New York office.

As a Public Relations Coordinator, you will have the benefit of working alongside a team of Communications Managers and will gain experience in contributing to larger projects along with standard administrative tasks.

The ideal candidate should be passionate about the fashion/lifestyle industry, hardworking, detail-oriented, and willing to challenge themselves by taking on new tasks which will reward them with a broader knowledge of media relations within the fashion and lifestyle industries. A motivated work ethic, initiative, along with a drive to excel will be highly regarded.

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Interacting with ZOÏ Agency’s inspiring fashion, design and beauty brands

Participating in agency/client brainstorm sessions

Coordinating sample requests

Researching for special projects

Managing media lists and updating them regularly

Tracking client media coverage and preparing press clippings

Performing administrative tasks such as keeping the office running smoothly, managing subscriptions, preparing shipments and inventory management

Prior experience is preferred in addition to the following skills:

Bachelor’s degree in communications, public relations, journalism or marketing preferred

Proficient in Mac operating system and Microsoft Office

Intermediate Photoshop skills and experience

Excellent time management skills, including the ability to prioritize, manage and meet multiple deadlines

Highly developed sense of organization, with great attention to detail

For more information about ZOÏ Agency and our clients please visit www.agence-zoi.com.

Interested and qualified candidates may apply by sending their cover letter and resumé to HR@agence-zoi.com.

About Us

Inspired to bring brands to life, ZOÏ Agency (‘life’ in Greek) was founded by Maria Varvarikos in 2000 and has left an indelible mark on the fashion, lifestyle, beauty and travel brands that have since partnered with the agency. With offices in New York, Montreal and Toronto, our boutique bureaus offer each client full public relations services across the United States, Canada, and in major cities worldwide.

With a mission to foster client relations that nurture new ideas, innovation, and growth, ZOÏ Agency maintains a highly curated roster of brands, working with designers and tastemakers that inspire and motivate the team to push boundaries and achieve further excellence.

Comprised of young, seasoned professionals who are passionate about their work, ZOÏ Agency’s team assumes the role of brand ambassador rather than PR representative, forming an unofficial extension of the brand’s office and one that truly understands and communicates the unique identities of its clients. The agency’s selective number of clients allows each account manager to invest more time, energy and resources into our client relationships.

It’s this personalized approach that has allowed ZOÏ Agency to form long-term relationships with its clients and its strong network of media contacts, generating measurable results for every client while implementing tactics, event concepts and strategies that disrupt traditional PR and instead leave a unique impact of their own.

For a list of client roster examples, many of which were launched by ZOÏ Agency in North America, please visit our website: www.agence-zoi.com