Must Read: The 2021 CFDA Scholar Award Winners, Checking in on the State of Black Representation in Magazines

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Meet the winners of the 2021 CFDA Scholar Awards

Now in its 25th year, the CFDA Scholarship program revealed the winners of the 2021 CFDA Scholar Awards, which include two new prizes, the Coach Dream It Real x CFDA Design Scholarship and the Swarovski Foundation Re:Generation Innovation Scholar Award. A total of $500,000 in scholarships will go to the following students: Charlie Kenney, Drexel University; Esther Park, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD); Firas Zedan, Parsons School of Design; Hannah Harris, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD); Iyomi Ho Ken, School of the Art Institute of Chicago; Junhyeong Park, Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), Bailey Adams, FIT; Nayon Kim, Parsons; Ryane (Nyanna) Johnson, University of Cincinnati; D'on Lauren Edwards, SCAD; Alexandra Petina, Eva Heugenhauser, Tao Li/Design Team 1, Parsons; Rebecca Flood, Parsons; Carmen Lee, FIT; Iyomi Ho Ken, School of the Art Institute of Chicago; Mia Seo, SCAD; Stephanie Kim, FIT; Nikita Deuja, FIT; Padina Bondar-Gibbs, Parsons. {Fashionista Inbox}

Black representation remains a work in progress at top magazines

The New York Times' Jessica Testa reports on the state of Black representation in magazines, both internally and in their output, over a year after many pledged to do better when it came to diversity. {New York Times}

Harris Reed, Brunello Cucinelli recognized at British GQ's 2021 Man of the Year Awards

Harris Reed won Breakthrough Designer of the Year at British GQ's Man of the Year Awards in London on Wednesday. Emma Corrin presented the award while wearing a custom look by the designer; you can listen to his full acceptance speech on Instagram. Meanwhile, Brunello Cucinelli received the Designer of the Year award. {Fashionista Inbox}

Ann Demeulemeester is back

In Business of Fashion, Eugene Rabkin speaks with Ann Demeulemeester about her namesake brand's new chapter under New Guards Group ownership and the role she'll play in it. "No, Demeulemeester will not return to designing clothes, but she will work with the brand on special projects," he writes. {Business of Fashion}

