September 20, 2021
The 25 Best Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet
Publish date:

The fashion gave us a lot to get excited about.
Author:

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The fashion at the 2021 Emmys gave us a lot to talk about. There were the handful of trends we saw on television's finest: electric colors, slouchy shouldered tops with trousers, caped sleeves, a more-is-more approach to embellishment. Then, there was the exciting array of designers represented, from Christopher John Rogers (times two!) to The Row (on an Olsen, of course), as well as fresh-off-the-New-York-Fashion-Week gowns from Carolina Herrera, Markarian and Brandon Maxwell. In short, it was bold, fun fashion worth raving about. 

Catch up on all the best looks from the 2021 Emmys red carpet in the gallery, below.

Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine
Emmys-2021-red-carpet-23
Emmys-2021-red-carpet-2
25
Gallery
25 Images

