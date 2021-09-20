The 25 Best Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

The fashion at the 2021 Emmys gave us a lot to talk about. There were the handful of trends we saw on television's finest: electric colors, slouchy shouldered tops with trousers, caped sleeves, a more-is-more approach to embellishment. Then, there was the exciting array of designers represented, from Christopher John Rogers (times two!) to The Row (on an Olsen, of course), as well as fresh-off-the-New-York-Fashion-Week gowns from Carolina Herrera, Markarian and Brandon Maxwell. In short, it was bold, fun fashion worth raving about.

Catch up on all the best looks from the 2021 Emmys red carpet in the gallery, below.

25 Gallery 25 Images

