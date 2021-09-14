September 14, 2021
The Best Looks From the 2021 Met Gala
Updated:
Original:

The Best Looks From the 2021 Met Gala

From Billie Eilish's Old Hollywood, "holiday Barbie"-inspired Oscar de la Renta look to Yara Shahidi's custom Dior tribute to Josephine Baker.
Author:

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

From Billie Eilish's Old Hollywood, "holiday Barbie"-inspired Oscar de la Renta look to Yara Shahidi's custom Dior tribute to Josephine Baker.

Reports that the Met Gala's shine would be dimmed were greatly exagerated.

The Costume Institute's big fundraiser — unofficially considered the biggest red carpet for the fashion industry — returned on Monday night, in a celebration of American fashion. Though the "In America" theme didn't deter celebrities from wearing international brands, there was a strong showing from some of our favorite U.S. designers, as well as plenty of interesting stories behind the inspiration for the looks we saw on the red carpet that'll keep us talking. 

From Billie Eilish's Old Hollywood, "holiday Barbie"-inspired Oscar de la Renta look to Yara Shahidi's custom Dior tribute to Josephine Baker, see all of the best looks from the 2021 Met Gala in the gallery, below.

Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America
26
Gallery
26 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

precious-lee-met-gala-2021-promo
Beauty

The 18 Best Beauty Looks From The 2021 Met Gala

It's not *just* about the fashion.

Regina King gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards
Style

The 11 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 (Virtual) NAACP Image Awards

From Yara Shahidi's Dior PJs to Tracee Ellis Ross's fresh-out-of-fashion-week Schiaparelli to Regina King's stunning Oscar de la Renta gown.

Lady Gaga wearing Christopher John Rogers Virtual MTV VMAs 2020
News

What Everyone Wore to the 2020 Virtual MTV VMAs

From an epic Christopher John Rogers moment to lots of Mugler.

lady-gaga-met-gala-2019
Beauty

See the Best Beauty Looks From the 2019 Met Gala

Stars went all out with on-theme, delightfully campy wigs, lashes, accessories and nails.