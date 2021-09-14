Reports that the Met Gala's shine would be dimmed were greatly exagerated.

The Costume Institute's big fundraiser — unofficially considered the biggest red carpet for the fashion industry — returned on Monday night, in a celebration of American fashion. Though the "In America" theme didn't deter celebrities from wearing international brands, there was a strong showing from some of our favorite U.S. designers, as well as plenty of interesting stories behind the inspiration for the looks we saw on the red carpet that'll keep us talking.

From Billie Eilish's Old Hollywood, "holiday Barbie"-inspired Oscar de la Renta look to Yara Shahidi's custom Dior tribute to Josephine Baker, see all of the best looks from the 2021 Met Gala in the gallery, below.

26 Gallery 26 Images

