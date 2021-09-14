September 14, 2021
Publish date:

The 18 Best Beauty Looks From The 2021 Met Gala

It's not *just* about the fashion.
Author:
Precious Lee at the 2021 Met Gala. 

Yes, the Met Gala is technically a celebration of fashion. But let's be real: The beauty looks certainly deserve a bit of fanfare themselves. For the 2021 event, celebrities and fashion folks went all in on glitzy, glam hair and makeup — and we were absolutely mesmerized. 

Crystal embellishments were trending in both hair and makeup; they were central to looks spotted on Amanda Gorman, Precious Lee, Julia Garner and Storm Reid, to name a few. Lil Nas X accented his golden ensemble(s) with matching subtly gilted cat-eyes and nails for a spectacularly shiny effect.

Punchy pops of color — like Diane Kruger's neon inner eye shadow and Emma Chamberlain's iridescent, beetle-green smoky eye — also stood out among the very best makeup looks of the evening.

Sculptural, creative hairstyles worthy of the art museum venue were also plentiful on the carpet: We were particularly awe-struck by Lupita Nyong'o's masterfully draped Afro (you just have to see it to understand it), Zoe Kravitz's shapely braided twist, Tracee Ellis Ross's blunt, architectural bob and Megan Fox's ropy, waist-length braid.

In the gallery below, see our very favorite beauty looks from the 2021 Met Gala.

