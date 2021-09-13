See what all your fave fashion insiders and celebrities wore to celebrate the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition.

Amanda Gorman in Vera Wang at the 2021 Met Gala. Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

While it's not the first Monday in May, the Met Gala — i.e. "fashion prom" — has officially arrived. After taking 2020 off, we're back celebrating the one night a year when the biggest names in the industry, from designers and models to It girls and A-list celebs, all gather to see and be seen (and to raise a few million dollars for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute).

This year's exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," is part one of a two-part mega display of the relevancy and power of American fashion, and guests are expected to walk up the museum's iconic steps in whatever patriotism means to them.

So how did your favorite fashion people interpret the dress code? Click on the gallery below to see every look from the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, and check back throughout the evening for live updates.

117 Gallery 117 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.