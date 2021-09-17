A. Cicognani Communications (ACC) Is Seeking PR Interns In New York, NY

A. Cicognani Communications (ACC) is a boutique PR agency, specializing in the luxury fashion, accessories, and lifestyle sector. We are looking for enthusiastic interns to join our team! This is the perfect opportunity if you are looking for fashion experience, and in particular, working on projects during Milan Fashion Week and Bridal Fashion Week. We are seeking bright, highly organized, motivated candidates who are passionate about PR. This position will start ASAP and will be in person. Previous Fashion PR experience is ideal but not required.

Our ideal candidates are self-starting individuals with a positive and professional attitude, strong multi-tasking skills, and interested in fashion and culture.

Additional skills: Exceptional computer, written and verbal communication skills (MS office, Word, Excel experience preferred), knowledge of Photoshop and FashionGPS a plus.

Your responsibilities during your internship will include (but are not limited to):

· Knowledge of email correspondence· Sample trafficking & inventory management

· Updating of publication, VIP & influencer contacts lists

· Assisting with show & event production for Fashion Week / Bridal Fashion Week

· Creating media clipping reports

To qualify for our internship program you must:

· Be available for a full semester or 10-12 week commitment

· Must be enrolled as a full time student or be a recent college graduate (within one year)

· Our internships are offer college credit and a food/transportation stipend.



To apply, please submit your resume along a cover letter to Camila at camila@acicognani.com.