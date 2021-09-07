September 8, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

ADAM LIPPES Is Seeking Sales & Marketing Interns In New York, NY

Adam Lippes is a luxury women’s RTW brand specializing in American sportswear, with a modern take on luxurious fabrics and impeccable fit.
Author:
adam lippes logo

Adam Lippes is a luxury women’s RTW brand specializing in American sportswear, with a modern take on luxurious fabrics and impeccable fit. We are looking for an intern who will work cross-functionally with the sales and marketing teams.

You will gain exposure to every part of the business, focusing on E-commerce, DTC Sales, Social Media, Press and Marketing. Join a family-like company for a very hands-on experience where you will gain exposure to all facets of the fashion business from the brand side.

This internship is for you if:

- You love learning and are a problem solver
- You are a self-starter and work with a sense of purpose
- You have a sense of urgency and are a fast learner
- You are enthusiastic and want to work in an energetic environment

Recommended Articles

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to the below:

· Provide support to E-Commerce and Sales team for site launches, customer orders, and social media responsibilities
· Collaborate and work with areas in the Sales Department
· Assist the President of the company with special projects
· Assisting with social media content and email newsletters
· Curate, Design and execute unique content for social media posts (Instagram grid, Instagram Stories, Pinterest, etc.)
· Assist in the organization and set up of special events
· Manage VIP and Press inquiries; coordinating samples for shoots; manage sample log
· Competitive analysis and research on market trends for products, price-points, and promotions
· Organizing giftings/mailings

Qualifications:

· Microsoft Office proficiency: Excel, Word, PowerPoint
· Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesigin
· Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
· Ability to learn quickly and think resourcefully
· Must be punctual and reliable
· Shopify/Photoshop Experience
· Strong interest in fashion industry and retail business

Job Details:

Location: New York, NY
Start Date: ASAP
Job Type: Class credit only

To Apply: Please send your resume to kennedywolfsberger@adamlippes.com, subject line Sales & Marketing Internship.

Related Stories

fashion-friends-friendship-1345082 pexels
Sponsored Story

Adam Lippes Is Seeking A Sales + ECommerce Marketing Intern In New York, NY

Adam Lippes is a luxury women’s RTW brand specializing in American sportswear, with a modern take on luxurious fabrics and impeccable fit.

luxcartel
Careers

LuxCartel Is Seeking Press and Sales Interns In New York, NY

LuxCartel Fashion Incubator and Agency is seeking interns to assist the press and sales team, especially during New York Fashion Week.

LeToiny_loveshackfancy
Careers

LoveShackFancy Is Seeking Marketing & Events Interns In New York, NY

LoveShackFancy is a bohemian inspired women's fashion line forming the ultimate travel wardrobe. We're looking for a Marketing & Events Intern to join our team. You're required to work 3-4 days a week and priority will be given to currently enrolled college students.

look 14 _ hellessy resort 20
Careers

Hellessy Is Seeking Fall 2019 Sales Interns In New York, NY

Hellessy is a womenswear brand that redefines sexy American sportswear through a French viewpoint. Functional yet elevated, the fabrication, cuts and colors are juxtaposed to achieve architectural fluidity.