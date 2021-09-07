ADAM LIPPES Is Seeking Sales & Marketing Interns In New York, NY

Adam Lippes is a luxury women’s RTW brand specializing in American sportswear, with a modern take on luxurious fabrics and impeccable fit.

Adam Lippes is a luxury women’s RTW brand specializing in American sportswear, with a modern take on luxurious fabrics and impeccable fit. We are looking for an intern who will work cross-functionally with the sales and marketing teams.

You will gain exposure to every part of the business, focusing on E-commerce, DTC Sales, Social Media, Press and Marketing. Join a family-like company for a very hands-on experience where you will gain exposure to all facets of the fashion business from the brand side.

This internship is for you if:



- You love learning and are a problem solver

- You are a self-starter and work with a sense of purpose

- You have a sense of urgency and are a fast learner

- You are enthusiastic and want to work in an energetic environment

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to the below:



· Provide support to E-Commerce and Sales team for site launches, customer orders, and social media responsibilities

· Collaborate and work with areas in the Sales Department

· Assist the President of the company with special projects

· Assisting with social media content and email newsletters

· Curate, Design and execute unique content for social media posts (Instagram grid, Instagram Stories, Pinterest, etc.)

· Assist in the organization and set up of special events

· Manage VIP and Press inquiries; coordinating samples for shoots; manage sample log

· Competitive analysis and research on market trends for products, price-points, and promotions

· Organizing giftings/mailings

Qualifications:



· Microsoft Office proficiency: Excel, Word, PowerPoint

· Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesigin

· Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

· Ability to learn quickly and think resourcefully

· Must be punctual and reliable

· Shopify/Photoshop Experience

· Strong interest in fashion industry and retail business

Job Details:



Location: New York, NY

Start Date: ASAP

Job Type: Class credit only

To Apply: Please send your resume to kennedywolfsberger@adamlippes.com, subject line Sales & Marketing Internship.