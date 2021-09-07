- Publish date:
ADAM LIPPES Is Seeking Sales & Marketing Interns In New York, NY
Adam Lippes is a luxury women’s RTW brand specializing in American sportswear, with a modern take on luxurious fabrics and impeccable fit. We are looking for an intern who will work cross-functionally with the sales and marketing teams.
You will gain exposure to every part of the business, focusing on E-commerce, DTC Sales, Social Media, Press and Marketing. Join a family-like company for a very hands-on experience where you will gain exposure to all facets of the fashion business from the brand side.
This internship is for you if:
- You love learning and are a problem solver
- You are a self-starter and work with a sense of purpose
- You have a sense of urgency and are a fast learner
- You are enthusiastic and want to work in an energetic environment
The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to the below:
· Provide support to E-Commerce and Sales team for site launches, customer orders, and social media responsibilities
· Collaborate and work with areas in the Sales Department
· Assist the President of the company with special projects
· Assisting with social media content and email newsletters
· Curate, Design and execute unique content for social media posts (Instagram grid, Instagram Stories, Pinterest, etc.)
· Assist in the organization and set up of special events
· Manage VIP and Press inquiries; coordinating samples for shoots; manage sample log
· Competitive analysis and research on market trends for products, price-points, and promotions
· Organizing giftings/mailings
Qualifications:
· Microsoft Office proficiency: Excel, Word, PowerPoint
· Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesigin
· Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
· Ability to learn quickly and think resourcefully
· Must be punctual and reliable
· Shopify/Photoshop Experience
· Strong interest in fashion industry and retail business
Job Details:
Location: New York, NY
Start Date: ASAP
Job Type: Class credit only
To Apply: Please send your resume to kennedywolfsberger@adamlippes.com, subject line Sales & Marketing Internship.