AGMES Jewelry Seeking CANDIDATE FOR FULL-TIME PRODUCTION MANAGER in New York CITY

AGMES is a New York-based jewelry line focusing on clean lines and sculptural silhouettes. All pieces are handmade locally in New York from precious metals. We are dedicated to creating pieces that will become modern heirlooms and embody a sense of timelessness. The collection is currently sold at top e-commerce and specialty retailers around the world, as well as at our own DTC site, www.agmesnyc.com.

We are seeking a candidate who is driven and hardworking to help with our growing business. Our ideal candidate is organized, a great multitasker, has strong attention to detail, and is experienced working with precious metal jewelry production in NYC.

The position will lead the planning, coordination + tracking, and quality control of all products, as well as assist our jewelers through each step of the production process. They will ensure efficient production, and that the correct amount is produced at the right cost and level of quality. This position will report directly to the Designer + Founder, and be responsible for training and managing a Production Assistant.

Job Responsibilities:



• Work closely with jewelers on sample development and production

• Organize pre-production, coordinate with jewelers, and track production through each step of the process

• Work with internal team to manage inventory and production needs

• Run development meetings and be a liaison between jewelers and Founder to ensure all changes and corrections are followed throughout production process

• Spec and QC samples to make sure corrections have been applied

• Negotiate costs and expected lead times

• File and maintain all records of materials and bulk production orders from development to production, including cost information

• Source and order materials for production needs and ensure quality control of all goods produced

• Oversee quality check on production and ensure production deliveries match job bags

• Ensure clarity in development notes to achieve seamless transition into production

• Create and maintain accuracy of tech packs from all collections

• Liaise with Sales Team on production needs and delivery windows

• Have superior organization and time management skills

• Be resourceful and solution oriented as production and development obstacles arise

• Expand rolodex of production and development resources

• Ensure that all deliverables are met on time despite production delays

Requirements:



• Based in New York

• Proficient in Excel

• Organized, with an ability to multitask and prioritize time-sensitive assignments

• Strong communication skills and attention to detail

• Experience working with precious metal jewelry production within NYC

• Experience managing others



To apply please send your resume to: info@agmesnyc.com