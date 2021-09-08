AJAIE ALAIE X IMAGO-A WAREHOUSE SALE, Sep 10-12

Don’t miss this special event to shop current & past season styles upto 70% off. The sale runs from 12pm to 6pm Friday (9/10) thru Sunday (9/12) at Ajaie Alaie’s Williamsburg pop-up space at 108 N7th St. Brooklyn, NY, off the Bedford L.

4 Gallery 4 Images

SALE DETAILS

IMAGO-A has its current collection on clearance to make room for a new fall collection, starting at 50% off. All shapes & colors won’t restock, so this is the last chance to grab signature styles at great pricing! All styles are low in stock and going fast. Sale also available online after subscribing to IMAGO-A's mailing list at imago-a.com.

Ajaie Alaie has past seasons, one-offs, and samples at up to 70% off — plus take 15% off regular priced Ajaie Alaie pieces from the pop-up when you mention Fashionista.

Head over and start shopping here.

ABOUT AJALE ALAIE

Ajaie Alaie is a Brooklyn-based womenswear label creating handmade garments that are inspired by movement, comfort, and the art of loving oneself. We use 100% natural and organic dyes and sustainable, biodegradable textiles including Peruvian alpaca and hand loomed GOTS organic cotton. We manufacture exclusively with small, ethical producers in Peru and India who provide fair pay, opportunities for growth, and unique artisan craftsmanship. As a small brand, our inspiration is driven by the process of making, and we believe wholeheartedly that it is the dyers, spinners, knitters, and weavers who form the heart and soul of our designs.

Since our founding in 2015, Ajaie Alaie has expanded to offer made-to-order, low-waste, and size-inclusive options for people who want to feel confident and beautiful in their clothing. We are committed to our mantra of “be the energy you wish to see in the world” by embracing the process that is constant learning and improvement.

ABOUT IMAGO-A



IMAGO-A (pronounced ee-mah-go ah) is a collection built upon sculptural shapes: timeless, sophisticated, day-to-night handbags and accessories designed to add character and multi-functionality to the modern wardrobe.



Based in NYC, the brand’s mission is to design and produce inventive and iconic luxury fashion accessories at an accessible price point for fashion enthusiasts with strong individual taste and character.



IMAGO-A pieces are handcrafted with uncompromising quality in material and craftsmanship. With extensive draping knowledge designing for fashion houses starting with Hussein Chalayan’s studio in London, then Rachel Comey, Vena Cava and Ports 1961, designer Yegang Yoo creates each style by sculpting the shape from scratch, then passes it onto skilled craftsman with decades of experience in handbag-making. It is a continuous effort to balance practicality and experimentation with a creative vision inspired by shapes in art, design, and nature.



Currently the collection is designed and developed in NYC and produced at a small family-owned manufacturer in Seoul, South Korea, where the founder and designer is originally from.