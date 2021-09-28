Great Outfits in Fashion History: Alexa Chung in a Perfect Transitional Outfit

Squeeze a few more weeks out of your summer dresses with this styling trick.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Over the weekend, I swapped over my summer clothes for my fall ones. I know what you're thinking: It's too early! But the fact of the matter is, I was just sick of my rotation of seasonal dresses, and I'm feeling eager to get some new stuff in the mix.

Then I remembered this absolutely perfect Alexa Chung look, and immediately regretted my decision to pack away my springy outfits. She wore this to the Miu Miu Spring 2011 runway in October 2010 — over a decade ago! — but it looks just as fresh today, thanks to its masterful transitional styling. Chung takes a gingham dress with a chiffon collar and layers it underneath a classic khaki trench, which both makes it seasonally appropriate and cuts the sweetness of the print.

Another reason I love this look is that it isn't fully Miu Miu: Chung carries a large satchel from Sofia Coppola's collaboration with Louis Vuitton and wears a pair of Valentino Rockstud flats. It's a much more modern approach to dressing than today's head-to-toe branded looks we see on the front row and outside the shows.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

If you're looking to eke a few more weeks out of your summer dresses, pick up a few of these Chung-inspired picks in the gallery below:

