Alexandra Grecco Is Hiring A Marketing & Studio Manager In New York, NY

Job Type: Full-Time. The candidate will be asked to work from our

corporate office in New York City’s Garment District. All Covid protocols will be strictly enforced.



Alexandra Grecco is looking for a highly motivated Marketing Manager to lead our social media and brand building initiatives. This role will also be responsible for assisting our Founder with general company organization, as needed. This is an opportunity to hit the ground running at a fun, fast-paced company with many opportunities for professional growth. The role will report to our Founder.



About:



Alexandra Grecco launched her namesake bridal line in the summer of 2014 with a collection of sophisticated gowns that paired her clean design aesthetic with high-quality fabrics and intricate hand-embroidery. The Alexandra Grecco name has become synonymous with the timeless and refined silhouettes that stem from Alexandra’s ethereal vision. The designer’s sensibilities cater to the less traditional bride who wants to feel like her most authentic self on her wedding day.