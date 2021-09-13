Alexandra Grecco Is Hiring A Production Assistant In New York, NY

Image courtesy of Alexandra Grecco

Job Type: Full-Time. The candidate will be asked to work from our

corporate office in New York City’s Garment District. All Covid protocols will be strictly enforced.



Alexandra Grecco is looking for a highly motivated Production Assistant to support with our multi-faceted design and production process. This is an opportunity to hit the ground running in a fun, fast-paced environment with many opportunities to learn and grow with a small business experiencing rapid growth. The role will report to the Production Manager and will also assist our Founder.



About:



Alexandra Grecco launched her namesake bridal line in the summer of 2014 with a collection of sophisticated gowns that paired her clean design aesthetic with high-quality fabrics and intricate hand-embroidery. The Alexandra Grecco name has become synonymous with the timeless and refined silhouettes that stem from Alexandra’s ethereal vision. The designer’s sensibilities cater to the less traditional bride who wants to feel like her most authentic self on her wedding day.