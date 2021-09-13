September 13, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Alexandra Grecco Is Hiring A Production Assistant In New York, NY

Alexandra Grecco is looking for a highly motivated Production Assistant to support with our multi-faceted design and production process.
Author:
AlexandraSpring2100402

Job Type: Full-Time. The candidate will be asked to work from our
corporate office in New York City’s Garment District. All Covid protocols will be strictly enforced.

To Apply: Click here

About:

Alexandra Grecco launched her namesake bridal line in the summer of 2014 with a collection of sophisticated gowns that paired her clean design aesthetic with high-quality fabrics and intricate hand-embroidery. The Alexandra Grecco name has become synonymous with the timeless and refined silhouettes that stem from Alexandra’s ethereal vision. The designer’s sensibilities cater to the less traditional bride who wants to feel like her most authentic self on her wedding day.

