Andrew Gelwicks Is Seeking Fall '21 Interns To Start Immediately In New York, NY

Celebrity fashion stylist and writer Andrew Gelwicks is looking for Fall interns to start immediately in New York City.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Celebrity fashion stylist and writer Andrew Gelwicks is looking for Fall interns to start immediately in New York City. Please note this is an unpaid internship. This is a fast-pace position that requires strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and eagerness to immerse yourself in the trenches of celebrity styling.

Andrew is a New York City-based celebrity fashion stylist, writer, and speaker.

He worked at GQ and Teen Vogue before beginning his own venture as a celebrity fashion stylist. Andrew's portfolio includes rising and seasoned stars including Dixie D’Amelio, Catherine O’Hara, Michael Douglas, Susan Sarandon, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Luna Blaise, among many others.

He has been profiled in Forbes, The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles Times, People, Harper’s Bazaar, and WWD, among others, and was featured on the OUT100 in 2020.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:



· Assist with VIP fittings and be on-set for photoshoots

· Be a liaison with designers and showrooms to coordinate sample trafficking

· Help with showroom pulls and picking up/returning samples in a timely manner

· Compile photo and designer research

· Create mood boards and lookbooks for upcoming editorials

· Assist with fashion-related editorial/writing projects

REQUIREMENTS:



· Be able to work a minimum of 2-3 days a week

· Passion and basic understanding of the fashion industry

· Strong organizational skills



Please note this is an unpaid internship.



To apply, please email assistant@andrewgelwicks.com. In your email, please include your availability as well as soonest start date.