Anna Sui Transports Us to Her Cool-Girl Paradise for Spring 2022

It's a collection fit for a stay at the White Lotus, but without all the chaos and violence.

Anna Sui Spring 2022. Photo: Imaxtree

Amid the tropical decor of New York restaurant Indochine, Anna Sui unveiled a Spring 2022 collection fit for a very stylish stay at a beachside resort. Something like the fictional White Lotus — the HBO show's theme song even played during the show — but without all the chaos and violence.

"I dream of escaping to a little-known holiday spot, where the weather is forever sunny, the waves are consistently tasty, and the people are always fun and cool," Sui wrote in her show notes. "In my personal Shangri-La, I wake up every day, whenever I want, walk among the chirping birds, soaring palm trees, and delicious-smelling tropical flowers, listen to my favorite music, and order beverages that come with colorful little umbrellas. The mood is forever upbeat and anything goes — it's Another Day in Paradise!"

Done up in a primarily bright-pink-and-green color palette (including lots of pink blush on the models), the collection matched that upbeat mood: crochet bikinis, skirts and kerchiefs with floral details; shirts, skirts and dresses in tropical prints with birds of paradise and hibiscuses; terry-cloth separates; and flowy caftans with lace details. It's a luxurious vacation offering, styled for cool girls with bikinis over T-shirts, sandals over socks and dizzying, trippy prints clashing together. See it all in the gallery below.

30 Gallery 30 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.