September 22, 2021
ASHE Is Hiring An Account Manager In New York, NY

ASHE was born out of the idea that brands need thoughtful PR — a true partner with a seat at the table that can offer a variety of services to help grow the business from within.
ACCOUNT MANAGER
Start Date: As soon as possible

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

● Lead day-to-day client relations and act as a media liaison between clients and editors
● Show resourcefulness in problem solving, coordinating media requests and approaching client questions
● Craft and execute on client strategies across multiple accounts to meet year-round brand goals and secure well-rounded media coverage
● Take initiative on developing thoughtful pitches to land placements beyond brand and product launches
● Craft and distribute content such as press releases, pitches, talking points for client interviews, organize and submit awards submission materials and more
● Consistently secure long-form brand placements, product placement, news item announcements, market inclusions, brand/product reviews, broadcast/ podcast/ alternative coverage and more
● Establish and build upon network of strong media relationships across all categories: lifestyle, fashion, beauty, design, food & beverage
● Support ASHE Founder and Account Director in managing client requests, coordinating media opportunities, client servicing, proposals for new business, executing events/campaigns, etc
● Prepare agendas and notes following in-person or video client meetings, make sure all client reports are updated on a day-to-day basis and all monthly reports are completed and submitted to clients at the end of each month
● Manage intern and oversee housekeeping tasks including maintenance of contact/media lists, editorial calendar, ASHE’s social media, and more
● Organize and execute gifting and samplings for editors, influencers and VIPs
● Monitor coverage/deadlines, obtain press clippings in a timely manner, scan dailies/websites, etc that apply to division to alert team accordingly

Qualifications:

● 3-5 min years of Public Relations experience, agency experience bonus
● Must be based in the tri-state area and is available to work in-person in Dumbo, Brooklyn (Soho Works)
● Proven prior experience in developing client strategies and delivering on results across a variety of platforms
● Successfully accomplish day-to-day tasks while contributing to long term goals. Self-starter!
● High level of attention to detail, organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines
● Strong communication skills in written and verbal form
● Experience in managing multiple clients and junior level staff members
● Ability to work as a strong team player who can also work independently during high pressure times

To apply, please send your resume with the subject line “Account Manager” to Virginia Ashe, Founder - virginia@ashe.agency / Website / Instagram / Twitter / LinkedIn

