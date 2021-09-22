ASHE Is Hiring An INFLUENCER & AFFILIATE MARKETING MANAGER In New York, NY

ASHE was born out of the idea that brands need thoughtful PR — a true partner with a seat at the table that can offer a variety of services to help grow the business from within.

INFLUENCER & AFFILIATE MARKETING MANAGER

Start Date: As soon as possible

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:



● Build out and lead influencer and affiliate marketing strategies on behalf of clients, acting as a liaison between clients and influencers, managers, affiliate marketing teams and commerce editors

● Show resourcefulness in problem solving, coordinating influencer/affiliate requests and approaching client questions

● Strong knowledge of emerging affiliate networks to explore, how to navigate top affiliate networks and methods of increasing sales through influencer and editorial opportunities as well as cash back and coupon sites

● Scale affiliate marketing network by solidifying new partners and expanding on existing publisher and influencer relationships

● Excel at navigating organic / paid influencer marketing, understanding how to negotiate and craft influencer contracts and celebrity endorsement deals when needed

● Craft and execute client strategies across multiple accounts to meet year-round brand goals and build successful influencer and affiliate marketing strategies

● Consistently secure paid or organic affiliate editorial content - i.e long-form product reviews, listicle placements and more

● Establish and build upon network of strong influencer relationships, and commerce editors, across all categories: lifestyle, fashion, beauty, design, food & beverage

● Support ASHE Founder and Account Director in managing client requests, coordinating influencer or affiliate opportunities, client servicing, proposals for new business, executing campaigns, etc

● Assist account lead in layering influencer and affiliate metrics within weekly, monthly and yearly client reports

● Organize and execute gifting and samplings for influencers and VIPs

● Work alongside the events contact on the team to concept and build out lists for events and activations

Qualifications:



● 3-5 min years of Influencer/Affiliate/Digital Marketing experience, agency experience bonus

● Must be based in the tri-state area and is available to work in-person in Dumbo, Brooklyn (Soho Works)

● Proven prior experience in developing client strategies and delivering on results across a variety of platforms

● Successfully accomplish day-to-day tasks while contributing to long term goals. Self-starter!

● High level of attention to detail, organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines

● Strong communication skills in written and verbal form

● Experience in managing multiple clients and junior level staff members

● Ability to work as a strong team player who can also work independently during high pressure times



To apply, please send your resume with the subject line “Influencer & Affiliate Marketing Manager” to Virginia Ashe, Founder - virginia@ashe.agency / Website / Instagram / Twitter / LinkedIn