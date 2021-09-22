AZIONE IS HIRING AN ACCOUNT COORDINATOR OR JUNIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE, DIGITAL/INFLUENCER IN LOS ANGELES + NEW YORK CITY

We set out to inspire and empower each and every brand that we work with by building collaborative relationships founded on trust, creativity and high impact results.

AZIONE was born in 2010 with the vision of being much more than a PR agency. We set out to inspire and empower each and every brand that we work with by building collaborative relationships founded on trust, creativity and high impact results. With our unique and proactive approach, we grow emerging companies into household names and shift consumer perception for some of today’s most widely recognized legacy brands, establishing them once again as disruptive, conversation leaders.

AZIONE prides itself on nearly a decade of building some of the most relevant brands of today such as Caraway, Bandier, Kösas, Farmacy, Club Monaco, Madhappy, Summersalt, Tezza, Sunwink, Sakara Life, Seed, Sol de Janeiro, simplehuman, Hoka OneOne, Solento Tequila, Yes Way Rosé [and many more]. We think of ourselves as a creative agency rooted in PR, and are anything but traditional. Forbes just named us one of the Top Agencies in America 2021.

Job Description

NY / CA- based award-winning agency AZIONE is looking to hire an Account Coordinator or Junior Account Executive to join its Digital/VIP division . The ideal candidate has a bachelor’s degree in PR, Communications, or Journalism and is based in Los Angeles or New York City with at least 1 year of experience at a relevant agency. Candidate should have a strong desire to accelerate quickly at a fast-paced boutique agency with amazing clients and an impeccable reputation.

Key Responsibilities:

Clipping, scanning, and influencer monitoring

Serve as a client contact and have a strong grasp of the tactical execution of day-to-day account activity.

Draft pitches, plans, creative briefs and more.

Daily pitching across client priorities to consistently secure a steady cadence of influencer + celebrity opportunities.

Continually look to identify new client opportunities.

Draft client agendas, action items, monthly status reports and event recap reports

Schedule and plan meetings internally and externally

Participate in various client call/meetings

Support account teams in managing in-bound client requests and vetting influencer opportunities.

Provide office management support (office orders, intern management, IT support, organize sample closet, office beautification, Dropbox assets, etc.)

Build and maintain influencer/talent lists and format google documents

Develop general knowledge of the media (digital/print outlets, editors, on-air talent, influencers, etc.)

Show proactivity, resourcefulness and tenacity in problem solving

Maintain and organize client library of assets (images, fact sheets, press materials, etc.)

Keep abreast of each client’s industry and breaking news

Conduct media outreach and facilitate sample/image requests

Assist in managing interns as assigned



We offer 100% medical & dental coverage, bonus & commission, year long summer hours, 401K and several perks and incentives. You'll be working in incredibly fun, collaborative office spaces, surrounded by great teammates in a fast-paced culture committed to excellence for our clients.



To apply, please submit your resume here.



Visit AZIONEPR.com for more information on our company.