The 21 Best Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week Street Style

On the street at London Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

As the Spring 2022 shows continued in London, attendees got particularly playful with their beauty looks. The ultimate LFW beauty staple this season, neon hair color, was on full display on multiple showgoers. (London is often considered the birthplace of the punk movement, after all.) Also trending outside the shows? Hair accessories, playful eye makeup, punchy lip colors and a whole bunch of different styles of braids.

In the gallery below, we rounded up 21 standout beauty street style moments from London Fashion Week. Click through to see 'em all.

