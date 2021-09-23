September 23, 2021
Publish date:

The 21 Best Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week Street Style

Including the ultimate LFW beauty staple: neon hair color.
Author:
On the street at London Fashion Week.

On the street at London Fashion Week.

As the Spring 2022 shows continued in London, attendees got particularly playful with their beauty looks. The ultimate LFW beauty staple this season, neon hair color, was on full display on multiple showgoers. (London is often considered the birthplace of the punk movement, after all.) Also trending outside the shows? Hair accessories, playful eye makeup, punchy lip colors and a whole bunch of different styles of braids.

In the gallery below, we rounded up 21 standout beauty street style moments from London Fashion Week. Click through to see 'em all.

LFW-SS-2021-Beauty-Street-Style-18
21
Gallery
21 Images

For a look at some of our favorite beauty looks from New York Fashion Week street style, click through the gallery below.

nyfw-beauty-street-style-spring-2022-24
nyfw-beauty-street-style-spring-2022-8
nyfw-beauty-street-style-spring-2022-20
29
Gallery
29 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

London-Fashion-Week-Spring-2020-Beauty-Street-style-romo
Fashion Week

The 26 Best Beauty Street Style Looks From London Fashion Week

Including neon hair color, simple-but-pretty braids and electric eye makeup.

London-Fashion-Week-beauty-promo
Beauty

The 24 Best Beauty Street Style Looks From London Fashion Week

Lots (and lots) of hair inspiration ahead.

fall 2020 beauty street style promo
Beauty

The 26 Best Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week Street Style

Including braids aplenty, metallic eyeliner, rainbow hair color and moody lipstick.

lfw-fall-2020-beauty-ss-promo
Beauty

The 23 Best Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week Street Style

Showgoers had fun with their hair and makeup, donning voluminous ponytails, metallic eyeliner and vibrant lip colors.