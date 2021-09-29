September 29, 2021
Publish date:

The 18 Best Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week Street Style

Featuring lots of fancy headscarves.
Author:
On the street at Milan Fashion Week.

Designers may be showing their Spring 2022 collections in Paris right now, but the street style snaps from outside the shows in Milan are rife with fall beauty inspiration perfect for the changing season. Among the standout trends we spotted on Milan Fashion Week attendees are plenty of red lipstick, soft natural curls, Afros and many fancy headscarves. 

Click through the gallery below to see all our favorite hair and makeup moments from Milan Fashion Week street style.

mfw-ss-2022-beauty-street-style16
mfw-ss-2022-beauty-street-style7
mfw-ss-2022-beauty-street-style18
18
Gallery
18 Images

For a look at some of our favorite beauty looks from London Fashion Week street style, click through the gallery below.

LFW-SS-2021-Beauty-Street-Style-18
21
Gallery
21 Images

