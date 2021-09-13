The 29 Best Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week Street Style

Plenty of the inspiring hair, makeup and nail looks we've been craving during this past year-plus of doom and gloom.

On the street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

Street style is back, and with it, the boldly cheeky and downright inspired hair, makeup and nails we've all no doubt been craving during this past year-plus of doom and gloom.

Outside the New York Spring 2022 shows, braids — in inventively twisty and practical pulled-off-the-face styles — were a beauty staple, with adornments like neon ribbons and wooden beads lending an extra touch of personality. Sleek ponytails, neon and two-tone hair colors, voluminous Afros and coiffed-to-perfection finger waves offered other standout hair moments among the street style crowd. And while hair accessories were far less ubiquitous than they'd been in recent past seasons, a handful of showgoers did wear them, whether piling on clips for a statement-making look or decorating a simple loose hairstyle with a quirky cat-accented bobby pin.

On the makeup front, one emerging trend was bare faces (or at least those that appeared bare), perhaps a remnant of months spent eschewing color cosmetics during quarantine. Still, some New York Fashion Week attendees went for a more-is-more approach, whether via striking eyeliner, moody lip colors, bedazzled nails or some combination thereof.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up a selection of 29 of our very favorite beauty street style moments from outside the New York Spring 2022 shows. Click through to see 'em all.

29 Gallery 29 Images

