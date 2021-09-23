Become A Community Member / Influencer Of College Fashionista Today

Interested in getting started on your future career today? Join the College Fashionista Community!

What is College Fashionista?

College Fashionista is a destination built by and for the career-oriented college student. Our digital community of college influencers connect with like-minded peers, build their skill set from their campuses, and gain access to industry experts in the fashion and digital media industries. And we want you to be part of it all.



What Does it Mean to be a Community Member?



Panels, workshops, and networking opportunities

Weekly newsletters with exclusive career advice and updates

Skill-building guides and resources

Opportunities with major brands

Job and internship board access

Get featured on our social channels

Learn from the CF HQ team

How Do I Join?

Simple! Fill out the application at the bottom of the page HERE to get started. Our admissions to the College Fashionista Community are rolling, so you should hear back within two weeks.