September 23, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

BECOME A COMMUNITY MEMBER / INFLUENCER OF COLLEGE FASHIONISTA TODAY

Interested in getting started on your future career today? Join the College Fashionista Community!
Author:
college_fashionista_Logo

Interested in getting started on your future career today? Join the College Fashionista Community!

What is College Fashionista?
College Fashionista is a destination built by and for the career-oriented college student. Our digital community of college influencers connect with like-minded peers, build their skill set from their campuses, and gain access to industry experts in the fashion and digital media industries. And we want you to be part of it all.

What Does it Mean to be a Community Member?

  • Panels, workshops, and networking opportunities
  • Weekly newsletters with exclusive career advice and updates
  • Skill-building guides and resources
  • Opportunities with major brands
  • Job and internship board access
  • Get featured on our social channels
  • Learn from the CF HQ team

Recommended Articles

How Do I Join?
Simple! Fill out the application at the bottom of the page HERE to get started. Our admissions to the College Fashionista Community are rolling, so you should hear back within two weeks.

Related Stories

fashion-girl-person-1135531 pexels
Sponsored Story

Become A Community Member / Influencer Of College Fashionista Today

College Fashionista is a destination built by and for the career-oriented college student.

Aug 4, 2020
college_fashionista_Logo
Sponsored Story

COLLEGE FASHIONISTA IS HIRING AN ASSOCIATE OF INFLUENCER MARKETING & COMMUNITY - APPLY TODAY!

College Fashionista is looking for an associate or senior associate to join the Her Campus Media community team full-time to support the day-to-day growth, management and development of the College Fashionista community.

3 minutes ago
cfrecruitment2
Careers

College Fashionista is Looking for Summer 2018 Community Members at Campuses Around the World

Become a College Fashionista Community Member today and join a community of passionate, like-minded college students while learning practical skills and gaining access to the industry of fashion!

Mar 28, 2018
college fashionista
Careers

College Fashionista is Looking for Spring 2018 Style Guru Community Members at Campuses Around the World

As a Style Guru community member, you’ll have access to our extensive hands-on curriculum to help propel your career, an online portal with educational videos and webinars, and a job and internship board exclusively created and curated for Style Gurus.

Oct 23, 2017