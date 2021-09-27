September 27, 2021
16 Festive Candles to Cozy Up to This Fall

And no, they're not *all* pumpkin scented.
It's officially fall, which means it's also officially jump-in-a-pile-of-leaves, sip-a-spiced-beverage, wrap-yourself-in-cashmere, light-up-a-cozy-candle season. We've got that last part covered with a roundup of 16 ultra-festive picks perfect for scenting the crisper, cooler months. And no, they don't all smell like pumpkins. (Although some of them sure as hell do.) 

Beyond the more standard fall candle fare, we've also culled a selection of alternative sweater-weather-appropriate notes. We've found scents inspired by spiced Berkshires granola, mulled apple cider, chunky knits and all kinds of seasonal flavors (maple, caramelized sugar, rosemary, bourbon, blackberry, wild fig, black tea, rum, vanilla and orange peel — is your mouth watering?). For those with a penchant for spice, these aromas also comprise notes of anise, cumin, cloves, incense, cardamom, ginger and tobacco. Autumnal vibes, activated.

Click through the gallery below to find your new favorite fall scent to cozy up to all season long.

freres-branchiaux-chunky-sweater-candle
anecdote-candles-ghosting-candle
otherland-berkshires-granola-candle
16
Gallery
16 Images

