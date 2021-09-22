Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the London Spring 2022 Runways

While London is full of young talent and daring, innovative design, sometimes its fashion week can get glossed over during the runway-packed month of September. But British brands deliver every season, especially on the handbag front. From Vivienne Westwood's teeny tiny purses to Charlotte Knowles' horse girl-friendly arm candy to Simone Rocha's beautiful pearl clutches, the bags at the recently-wrapped London Fashion Week are sure to fly off the shelves come spring.

Ahead, scroll through our favorite handbag styles from the London Spring 2022 runways (and see our favorites from New York here).

21 Gallery 21 Images

