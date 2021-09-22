September 22, 2021
Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the London Spring 2022 Runways
Publish date:

Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the London Spring 2022 Runways

From horse girl-friendly arm candy to beautiful pearl clutches.
Author:

Photo: Imaxtree

From horse girl-friendly arm candy to beautiful pearl clutches.

While London is full of young talent and daring, innovative design, sometimes its fashion week can get glossed over during the runway-packed month of September. But British brands deliver every season, especially on the handbag front. From Vivienne Westwood's teeny tiny purses to Charlotte Knowles' horse girl-friendly arm candy to Simone Rocha's beautiful pearl clutches, the bags at the recently-wrapped London Fashion Week are sure to fly off the shelves come spring. 

Ahead, scroll through our favorite handbag styles from the London Spring 2022 runways (and see our favorites from New York here).

jw-anderson-bag-spring-2022
KNWLS clp RS22 0123
KNWLS clp RS22 0429
21
Gallery
21 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

best-bags-lfw-spring-2020
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 19 Favorite Bags From the London Spring 2020 Runways

Featuring tailored top handles and quilted carryalls.

london-fashion-week-best-shoes-spring-2022
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Shoes From the London Spring 2022 Runways

There were platforms, ballet flats and... more platforms.

nyfw-spring-2022-handbags
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the New York Spring 2022 Runways

Literal top-handle treats.

london-fashion-week-fall-2020-trends
Fashion Week

6 Top Trends From the London Fall 2020 Runways

A primer on the most popular styles from across the pond.