Fashionista's 43 Favorite Bags From the MFW Spring 2022 Collections

More than in past seasons, the bags we saw on the Spring 2022 runways in Milan reflect a lot of the trends we're seeing in ready-to-wear. Firstly, they run the spectrum of adorable-but-impractical mini bags to sensible-but-still-sleek oversized totes and satchels, all of which fit the different needs of a wardrobe for (hopefully) reemergence. Then, there are the touches of Y2K sprinkled throughout, most notably at GCDS and Blumarine, with their shoulder bags covered in florals and chain embellishments. Vacation-ready woven straw styles are still going strong, as is the Gen Z-beloved baguette silhouette.

See all of our favorite bags from the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2022 collections in the gallery, below.

43 Gallery 43 Images

