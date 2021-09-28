September 28, 2021
Fashionista's 43 Favorite Bags From the MFW Spring 2022 Collections
Publish date:

The Y2K influence is strong this season.
Author:

Photo: Imaxtree

More than in past seasons, the bags we saw on the Spring 2022 runways in Milan reflect a lot of the trends we're seeing in ready-to-wear. Firstly, they run the spectrum of adorable-but-impractical mini bags to sensible-but-still-sleek oversized totes and satchels, all of which fit the different needs of a wardrobe for (hopefully) reemergence. Then, there are the touches of Y2K sprinkled throughout, most notably at GCDS and Blumarine, with their shoulder bags covered in florals and chain embellishments. Vacation-ready woven straw styles are still going strong, as is the Gen Z-beloved baguette silhouette. 

See all of our favorite bags from the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2022 collections in the gallery, below.

Roberto Cavalli bag S22 006
Blumarine bag S22 012
Blumarine bag S22 001
43
Gallery
43 Images

