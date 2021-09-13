Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the New York Spring 2022 Runways

A return to IRL New York Fashion Week helped restore hope in an industry that felt a little too uncertain over the last few months. And with its comeback came a handful of memorable handbags that we can't wait to get our hands on come spring.

We've come to expect buttery soft carryalls from luxury labels, but one brand gave us a literal buttery treat, plus a deli dessert: Puppets and Puppets made top-handle bags punctuated by a black and white cookie and a croissant. (If that wasn't enough to tease our sartorial tummies, check out Coach's Zabars bagel totes.) Designers that didn't look to Uber Eats for inspiration this season instead flipped through recent fashion weeks to update some of their signatures, like netted totes and mini bags that are styled around necks and waists. Then, there was Thom Browne, who was up to his usual handbag tricks, creating puppies that don't bark and can carry all your essentials.

Ahead, scroll through our favorite handbag styles from the New York Spring 2022 runways.

20 Gallery 20 Images

