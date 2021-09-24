13 Pretty Fall Lip Colors That Work on Every Skin Tone

Photo: Courtesy of Byredo

Along with dropping temperatures and transforming leaves, the changing of seasons from summer to fall often brings with it a hankering for all things new. Maybe it's a remnant of all those years spent shopping for back-to-school supplies, but this time has us wanting to try something a little different. So we're focusing that energy on our makeup bags, ushering out the punchy lipsticks and glosses of summer and swapping them for whole batch of autumnal hues.

This fall, we're feeling a need for coziness but also a little playfulness; so when it comes to our top lip-color picks, we're gravitating toward warm cinnamons, dazzling glitters, rich browns, bronze-tinged roses, amped-up neutrals and your-lips-but-better glosses . The best part? Every single one of them will look good on any skin tone, so they're as foolproof as it gets.

Click through the gallery below to find your new favorite fall lip color.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.