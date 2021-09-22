September 22, 2021
The Best Street Style Looks From London Fashion Week Spring 2022

Plus, browse all of our images from the week in one place.
On the street at London Fashion Week Spring 2022. 

It's a wrap on London Fashion Week as the fashion flock heads to Milan for more Spring 2022 collections. Before we dive into what the Italian houses have in store for us, we want to take the time to appreciate our favorite street-style moments from the past few days across the pond. From bold highlighter hues to slick leather looks, London's showgoers didn't hold back on the sartorial front — and we loved every bit of it.

See our winners in the gallery below, and keep reading for every single street-style snap we published this week. 

Our top 29 looks of the week 

london-fashion-week-spring-2022-street-style-day-4-31
london-fashion-week-spring-2022-street-style-day-4-32
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-4-30
29
Gallery
29 Images

Day 1

london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-46
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-1
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-35
40
Gallery
40 Images

Day 2 

london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-34
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-9
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-29
27
Gallery
27 Images

Day 3

london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-29
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-1
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-2
26
Gallery
26 Images

Day 4

london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-4-27
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-4-1
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-4-2
28
Gallery
28 Images

