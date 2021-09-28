September 28, 2021
The Best Street Style Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2022
Publish date:

Neon suiting and modern prep continued to crop up as big trends.
Author:

Photo: Imaxtree

Milan Fashion Week has drawn to a close, but before moving on to Paris for even more Spring 2022 newness, we need to take the time to appreciate our favorite street-style moments from the past few days in Italy.

Milan's showgoers took full advantage of the big biannual fashion gathering to put on outfits worth admiring: There were plenty of slick head-to-toe leather looks, a bunch of heritage plaid and several boldly colored suits that reminded us just how joyful getting dressed can be.

See our favorite street-style looks from Milan Fashion Week in the gallery below.

milan-fashion-week-spring-2022-street-style-59
milan-fashion-week-spring-2022-street-style-3
milan-fashion-week-spring-2022-street-style-1
57
Gallery
57 Images

